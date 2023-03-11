The Saturday Six: "Cocaine cat" rescued, slap fighting may become a sport and an asteroid could hit Earth in 2046
The weekend is finally here.
In a busy news week, we reported about an Oregon man stranded in the snow who used his drone to call for help, the 10 most pet-friendly cities for renters and a monument that was unveiled honoring abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
Also, vinyl record sales topped CDs for the first time since 1987, we offered sleep tips as daylight saving time arrives this weekend (don't forget to spring those clocks forward), and the world mourned the losses of actor Robert Blake and Tom Jackson from "Queer Eye."
But that's not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- If you haven't filed your taxes yet, there are some things to know before the April 18 deadline. From the story: The tax season clock is ticking down, with six weeks remaining before the April 18 federal deadline and millions of taxpayers who have yet to send in their annual returns to the IRS. The early returns filed so far with the IRS are providing some insight into what to expect this year, from processing time to the size of your refund. Watch the video above.
- A serval cat found in a tree in Ohio had been exposed to cocaine. From the story: Fresh off the theatrical release of "Cocaine Bear," news of the serval's drug test quickly led to the moniker "cocaine cat" trending on Twitter. The big cat's name is Amiry.
- NASA is monitoring an asteroid that could collide with Earth on Valentine's Day in 2046. From the story: The asteroid, known as 2023 DW, was only first discovered on Feb. 26, according to the European Space Agency. It's now been added to the agency's Risk List, a catalog of space objects that could potentially have some kind of impact on Earth, and because of what scientists have so far seen — it's ranking on the list is currently at No. 1.
- Slap fighting looks to become the next major U.S. sport. From the story: Slap fighting is a one-on-one competition in which opponents strike each other in the face until someone submits or is knocked out. Although competitors have held unregulated matches in small venues for years, the contests received a major stamp of approval in October when the Nevada Athletic Commission sanctioned it as a sport.
- The U.S. Army has rebooted the "Be All You Can Be" slogan to boost recruiting efforts during a slump. From the story: Last year, the Army fell about 25% short of its recruiting goals in what its leaders call the most challenging recruiting environment since the all-volunteer force began. Army leaders have attributed the shortfall in part to the lack of knowledge among young Americans about the Army and the avenues it opens.
- Finally, a daughter's viral TikTok helped save her family's struggling restaurant in California. From the story: Lee's Noodle House has been open for 20 years. But financial troubles started in 2017 when the deadly Tubbs Fire — then the largest wildfire in California history — devastated Santa Rosa. Watch the video below.
See you next week. Until then, follow CBS News on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
for more features.