Coast Guard seizes more than $1 billion worth of illegal cocaine and marijuana

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it has seized thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth more than $1 billion. The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades in Florida.

Crews from nine U.S. ships seized 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion, in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, the Coast Guard said. 

U.S. Coast Guard says its crews seized more than $1 billion worth of drugs in international waters. U.S. Coast Guard

Meanwhile, Coast Guard said its crew onboard the Cutter James set a record for the "largest single cocaine interdiction at 10,915 pounds, worth $206.4 million, and the largest single marijuana interdiction at 3,962 pounds, worth $3.59 million, which is the greatest amount of contraband interdicted during an Eastern Pacific patrol," while on their 90-day patrol.  

It is not clear whether anyone was charged.

The U.S. Coast Guard shares photos of the more than $1 billion worth of drugs its crews confiscated. U.S. Coast Guard
Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on February 17, 2022 / 9:26 PM

