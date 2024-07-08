Coast Guard rescues 5 men after boat capsizes 11 miles off Florida coast

Caught on camera: U.S. Coast Guard rescues boaters off coast of Boca Grande Caught on camera: U.S. Coast Guard rescues boaters off coast of Boca Grande 00:24

Five people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized about 11 miles off the coast of Florida, officials said Sunday.

The Jacksonville command center dispatched a Coast Guard boat and helicopter crew at 10:15 a.m. after receiving a call from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reporting that a 24-foot vessel had overturned and that the passengers were in the water, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard boat crew discovered five men on top of the capsized boat wearing life jackets.

The men were brought aboard the response boat and transported safely back to the Mayport Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, Florida. The Coast Guard released four images from the rescue operation, including a photo showing the men being greeted on shore by their family and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The vessel was left behind and will be salvaged by its owner, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported.

"While on the water, situations can become unpredictable and dangerous in an instant, so it's crucial to be prepared," said Jacksonville commander Nick Barrow, who assists with search and rescue missions. "Having life jackets for everyone aboard your vessel can help save lives by providing essential buoyancy and increasing visibility in the water.

Mayport is home to Naval Station Mayport, which boasts the third largest fleet concentration in the United States.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation.

Last month, seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard when their boat capsized 36 miles off the coast of Boca Grande, Florida, CBS Miami reported.