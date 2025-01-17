CNN found guilty in Florida trial of libeling Navy veteran in 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans

A Florida jury on Friday found CNN guilty of libeling a U.S. Navy veteran in a 2021 story about people paid to rescue endangered Afghans following the Taliban takeover of that country.

The jury in Panama City, Florida, deliberated for more than eight hours starting Thursday before ruling in favor of Zachary Young, who blamed CNN for destroying his business by showing his face onscreen in a story about a "black market" of smuggling out desperate Afghans for high fees.

The jury has awarded Young $5 million in damages and is now being asked to determine whether CNN must pay additional punitive damages.

It was an unusual guilty ruling against a media outlet in a defamation case. Libel laws are generally protective of news organizations, and plaintiffs must meet a high standard to prove defamation.

In 2023, Dominion Voting Systems received a historic $787 million settlement with Fox News over allegations the broadcaster defamed the election equipment company.

Young had argued that his business targeted sponsors who could afford to pay for Afghans to get out, not individual Afghans charged as much as $10,000 for the service. While CNN said it was wrong to use the phrase "black market," it contended that its reporting on Young was accurate.

"I know Zach feels heard in a way that he hasn't felt for over three years," Young's lawyer, Devin Freedman, said after the verdict.