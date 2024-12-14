ABC News agrees to contribute $15 million to Trump presidential foundation to settle defamation suit

ABC News agreed to contribute $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump's presidential foundation and museum to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Trump, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on Saturday.

Trump had accused ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos of acting "with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth," after Stephanopoulos said that Trump had been "found liable for rape" in a March 10 interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

Trump claimed in the filing Stephanopoulos "knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false."

As part of the settlement, ABC News must also publish an "editor's note" at the bottom of the March 10 online article that accompanied the interview which states: "ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC's This Week on March 10, 2024."

Trump's presidential foundation and museum have yet to be established.

