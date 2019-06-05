How to watch the 2019 Country Music Television Awards

Some of the sweetest sounds in music will be on stage tonight as the 2019 Country Music Television Awards broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the 18th annual CMT Awards ceremony, though an awards show honoring the best in country music first began in 1967 with the Music City News Awards.

This year, the musical group Little Big Town will be hosting for the second year in a row. Group members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook will provide viewers with some star-power as the emcees.

(L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town accept an award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There will be musical performances throughout the night, as Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Boyz II Men are all scheduled to sing.

Fans hold all the power with this show's voting ceremony, as voting is done directly on this CMT voting portal for the 2019 award ceremony.

How to watch the CMT Awards

Time: 8 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Where: The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse

Channel: The ceremony will air live on CMT

Watch with ET: You can catch all of ET's live coverage on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight). You can also stream it on CBS All Access or fuboTV – start a free trial.