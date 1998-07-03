Clinton: Hong Kong Can Help

One year after China took command of Hong Kong, President Clinton spoke up for freedom and human rights Friday and said this once-booming port city can helpand shaky economies.On the final day of his nine-day journey, Clinton addressed community and business leaders on the theme ofThe White House billed it as the second most important speech of his trip, after his Beijing University speech on human rights and the steps China should take in the 21st century.

In a show of support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians, the president also met with opposition leader Martin Lee and others among the 20 legislators who won recent elections. The president, though, had no plans to meet an additional 40 legislators who were not selected by a direct vote of the people.

Lee expressed gratitude to Clinton for coming to China and speaking directly about human rights and democracy -- particularly in Hong Kong. He said the first year of the transition to China's control had gone well but that the pace of democratic reforms should be accelerated, Clinton's national security adviser, Sandy Berger said.

Ending his trip on the themes that opened it, Clinton said, "Political freedom, respect for human rights and support for representative government are both morally right and utlimately the best guarantor of the stability in the world of the 21st century." He spoke in the Hong Kong convention center, the sight of last year's handover ceremony where the Union Jack was lowered one last time and the red flag of China was raised.

Clinton's address carried a political and economic message of cooperation and trust. "Americans can remember three wars we have fought in Asia," he said. "We must make it our mission to avoid another." Scolding India and Pakistan for their nuclear tests, he said the two South Asian nations "bucked the tide of history."

With Asia's economy in a tailspin, Clinton said that "too many booming economies, too many new skyscrapers now vacant and in default were built on shaky foundations of cronyism, corruption and overextended credit, undermining the confidence of investors with suddent swift and severe consequences."

He welcomed a plan unveiled Thursday to revive Japan's sickly economy by giving the government power to take over failed banks and spend more than $200 billion to protect depositors and businesses. He said it was a "potentially quite significant banking reform proposals."

He said Hong Kong, grappling with its own economic woes, "can help Asia out of turbulent timeas it contributes to China's astonishing transformation by providing investment capital and expertise and privatizing state enterprises and sharing legal and regulatory experiences."

Clinton said the future of Hong Kong under China should be one of more democracy, not less, with no intrusions on freedom here. "All this must continue," he said. "I look forward to the day when all of the people of Hong Kong realize the rights and responsibilities of full democracy."

He said some leaders worry that loud voices of dissent "can pull a nation apart," but said he fundamentally disagrees. He said no set of leaders has the wisdom to make all the decisions without hearing opposing views. "Ideas are creating wealth in this economy," the president said.

Clinton met over dinner Thursday night with Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's chief executive who was installed by the Beijing regime. In a dinner toast, Clinton looked back over his trip and said he was "profoundly appreciative" to Jiang for helping make his trip to China "a remarkably successful attempt to continue to build our partnership for the future."

And in a message sure to resound in Hong Kong, Clinton said he was encouraged by signs "that we can build together a future that is more stable, more prosperous and free."

Tung, in turn, assured Clinton that Jiang had reaffirmed his commitment to maintain autonomy for Hong Kong, one year after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule after 156 years.

"The central government leaders are determined to ensure the implementation of the basic law," Tung said, referring to the rules under which Hong Kong is administered.

Fears that Beijing would crack down on demonstrators and push political opponents to the margin after the July 1, 1997, transition have so far proved unfounded.

Instead, Asia's sagging economy has eclipsed political concerns.

Tourism is down 20 percent while unemployment is at a 15-year high. Sharing the woes felt across Asia, Hong Kong's housing values and stock market have declined.

Clinton is the first U.S. president to visit Hong Kong, although he and his wife Hillary visited before they moved to the White House.

The president and his family arrived here late Thursday on Air Force One in a flurry of excitement. The president's aircraft was the first passenger plane to land at the city's new $20 billion Chek Lap Kok International Airport. Hours earlier, Chinese President Jiang Zemin dedicated the airport and left; his was the first plane to take off.

As Clinton left mainland China, police freed the last of seven dissidents rounded up in connection with his visit. A human rights group said police in eastern Hangzhou released Zhu Yufu after holding him for 48 hours.

Written by Terence Hunt

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed