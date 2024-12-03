3 American and Canadian climbers go missing on New Zealand's highest peak

Three mountain climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing after they failed to return from a planned ascent of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki, authorities said Tuesday, and rescue teams looking for them have found equipment belonging to the trio.

The Americans - Kurt Blair, 56, from Colorado and Carlos Romero, 50, of California - are certified alpine guides, according to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association. A statement by New Zealand's police did not name the Canadian climber, citing the need to notify his family.

In a social media post, Silverton Avalanche School in Colorado said it had been notified by authorities in New Zealand that the climbers "appear to have taken a fatal fall from high upon the peak."

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our friend and colleague Kurt Blair went missing and is presumed deceased while climbing Mt. Cook in New Zealand," the school wrote.

The men flew to a hut partway up the mountain on Saturday to begin their ascent and were reported missing on Monday when they did not arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb. Searchers hours later found several climbing-related items believed to belong to the men, but no sign of them, police said.

Search efforts did not resume Tuesday due to deteriorating weather conditions on Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, with heavy rain and snow forecast. Operations were unlikely to begin again until conditions improved, expected to be on Thursday.

"Police have been working with the U.S. and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men," police said

The highest mountain in New Zealand Mount Cook, also known as Aoraki, is seen at Mount Cook National Park in the South Island, New Zealand, on August 05, 2020. Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aoraki is 3,724 meters (12,218 feet) high and is part of the Southern Alps, the scenic and icy mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand's South Island. A settlement of the same name at its base is a destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

The peak is popular among experienced climbers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.

More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park since the start of the 20th century.