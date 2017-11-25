Cleveland shooting leaves 12-year-old boy dead, 5 teens injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.

The shooting broke out near a liquor store on the city's east side Friday evening around 7:30 p.m., CBS affiliate WOIO reports. The teens were outside when they saw three to four men pull out handguns and begin firing.

The city's police chief, Calvin Williams, said in a news conference that said that the victims ages ranged from 12 to 16 years old.

The slain 12-year-old has been identified as Abdel Latif Bashiti. Officials said he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the torso and died at the scene. Bashiti's father, who owns the liquor store, ran outside to see what was happening when his son was shot.

The teens injured have not been identified. Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the head. Two other 16-year-olds were shot, one in the leg and the other in the torso. Two 14-year-olds were also shot, one in the groin and the other in the leg. They were all taken to local hospitals.

Williams said an unknown number of suspects, who were dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, are still at large. The chief also encouraged people in the community to come forward with any information that would lead to an arrest in the case by calling the city's homicide unit at (216) 623-5464.

Activists in the community scheduled a rally against violence on Saturday night in response to the shooting.