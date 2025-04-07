Clem Burke, longtime drummer for Blondie, dies at age 70

Clem Burke, who was the longtime drummer for the rock band Blondie but also played with music legends like Bob Dylan, has died, a spokesperson for Blondie confirmed to CBS News partner BBC News. He was 70.

In a statement posted on Blondie's website Monday, the band said Burke died "following a private battle with cancer." No other details were immediately provided.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," the band said. "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Burke joined Blondie in the mid-1970s when he responded to an ad in New York's Village Voice newspaper seeking a "Freak energy" drummer, according to his bio on the band's website. The band saw success in the late '70s and early '80s with hits like "Heart of Glass," "Call Me" and "Rapture."

Clem Burke of Blondie plays the drums during the recording of a pop promo for their single "Picture This" at Isleworth Studios in London on Aug. 21, 1978, for Chrysalis Records. Brian Cooke/Redferns

Blondie was nominated for two Grammys in the early '80s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Last year, the band's hit 1978 album "Parallel Lines," which includes "Heart of Glass," was added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

In addition to Blondie, Burke had played with legends like Dylan, Pete Townshend, Iggy Pop and Joan Jett as well as such bands as Chequered Past, The Ramones and The Romantics.

In 2017, Burke told music site PleaseKillMe.com that he didn't want to be just the "drummer in the back" but he also didn't envy Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry.

"The Beatles were four superstars. New York Dolls were five stars," Burke told Please Kill Me. "No, I was never interested in being in the back. Of course, Keith Moon was a big inspiration for me as Ringo (Starr) was, and they were both rockstar drummers, they were not the drummer in the back. There was no jealousy over Debbie's position, other than I wanted to be famous too and when you're young and you're trying to be famous you kind of have a gunslinger attitude."