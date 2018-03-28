Clarissa Slade, Britain's youngest-ever elected councilwoman, dies suddenly at 21

A 21-year-old woman believed to be Britain's youngest local councilwoman has suddenly died, the BBC reports. A roommate located Clarissa Slade's body at her home in Winchester.

Her father told the BBC he was "devastated" by his daughter's death. He says Slade "had much more to give."

"It is tragic her life has been cut so short," her father said. "She said her long term ambition was to be prime minister. Who knows what she could have achieved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her."

The University of Winchester, where Slade attended classes, released a statement in response to her death which reads in part: "We are deeply saddened by her death and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

The Mid Devon District Council shared a photo of Slade on Facebook.

"Clarissa had an endearing personality to all those who knew her well," council leader Clive Eginton said. "As our youngest-ever elected councillor, Clarissa worked hard for her residents in Cranmore ward."

"This is clearly a great shock to everyone at the council and will affect all those who worked with Clarissa," added Stephen Walford, the council's chief executive. "Clarissa's parents, who are both serving councillors here at Mid Devon, will be devastated by this news and we will be supporting them in any way we can."

Slade was elected in 2015 at age 18 to represent Tiverton as a Conservative councillor on Mid Devon District Council, according to the BBC.

Her cause of death remains unknown at this time.