Clarence Thomas temporarily pauses order requiring Lindsey Graham to testify to Georgia grand jury

By Melissa Quinn

Washington — Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily put on hold a lower court order that required Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating the efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas, who oversees emergency matters from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, issued a stay of the federal district court's order "pending further order of the undersigned or of the court."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 12:46 PM

