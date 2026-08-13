Cities propose new tactics, laws to eliminate so-called "teen takeovers"

A growing number of cities across the United States are trying to crack down on so-called "teen takeovers," when large crowds of young people gather in a public place — often in response to online invites. Some of these events have ended with violence, arrests and even deadly shootings.

Charlotte, North Carolina, is considering a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 as a way to limit the number of these takeovers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have tracked over 40 teen takeovers just since May, according to Councilwoman Danté Anderson.

"This is really speaking to young people who are congregating in public spaces and in large groups," Anderson told "CBS Mornings" on Thursday. "We had a 15-year-old who was shot and deeply injured. We've seen violence occur at these teen takeovers. It is a protection not only for the city, but primarily for the young people."

A teen takeover on July 10 at Charlotte's University City Boardwalk ended with 12 minors being arrested. Ten parents were also cited, according to Charlotte CBS affiliate WBTV. About 200 to 300 young people were at the event, police told WBTV.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson pitched the plan to make the curfew earlier than its current time at a city council hearing this week. Currently, children under 13 have a 10 p.m. curfew while 13 to 15 have an 11 p.m. curfew.

"I am very concerned that if we don't get a handle on [teen takeovers], the consequences may become fatal," Patterson told councilors on Monday.

In Florida, state leaders like Lt. Gov. Jay Collins are taking a different approach to combat takeovers.

A teen takeover on the night of the Fourth of July turned deadly in Pensacola, Florida, when seven people were shot and a 19-year-old was killed, according to police. Hundreds of people had gathered in downtown Pensacola, with some getting into fights and shooting off fireworks, according to Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

"Accountability is the number one thing we can do," Collins told "CBS Mornings." "We're going for the organizers who actually put this together and put people at risk. And, ultimately, we don't want to see anybody get injured. Parents, please make sure your kids do the right thing."