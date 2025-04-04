Cybersecurity agency that oversees election infrastructure to face significant cuts, sources say

How DOGE compares to the Clinton-era Reinventing Government program

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is facing significant cuts amid the administration's broader effort to pare down the federal workforce, CBS News has learned.

As many as 1,300 agency employees could be pushed out or incentivized to leave, three sources familiar with the plans said. CISA employed nearly 3,400 people as of the most recent data.

CISA is part of the Department of Homeland Security and manages risks to the country's cyber and physical infrastructure, such as the energy and communications sectors. It's also charged with protecting election security infrastructure.

The timing of the cuts is unclear. The workforce reduction is likely to come in weeks, not months, one source familiar with the plans said, but workers are likely to see a second "fork in the road" email first.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration fired probationary CISA employees, but more than 130 of those employees were ordered to be reinstated by a judge.