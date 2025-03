How DOGE compares to the Clinton-era Reinventing Government program The Clinton administration's "Reinventing Government" initiative in the 1990s that reduced the size of the federal workforce might seem similar to what Elon Musk is up to with the Department of Government Efficiency. However, the administrator of the Clinton-era program tells CBS News that DOGE is going about it the wrong way. CBS News chief Washington analyst Robert Costa has the details.