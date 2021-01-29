Cicely Tyson, iconic award-winning actress, has died at 96

Cicely Tyson, the award-winning Black actress who has appeared in countless TV shows, films and Broadway plays over several decades, died Thursday at age 96, according to her manager. Tyson's work landed her a Oscar nomination in 1973 for her role as a sharecropper's wife in "Sounder."

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said in a statement from her manager. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy."

Tyson, who first entered the spotlight as a model, was well-known across the entertainment industry, earning two Emmy Awards — best lead actress in a drama and best actress in a special — for her role as a former slave in the 1974 TV drama "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pitman." She won a supporting actress Emmy in 1994 for "Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All," and a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 for best leading actress in the play "The Trip to Bountiful."

In 2018, she was awarded an honorary Oscar statuette at the annual Governors Awards.

Actress Cicely Tyson is honored with a hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 27, 2018, in Hollywood. Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

Her memoir, "Just As I Am," was released on January 26, the same day that "CBS This Morning" aired an interview between the iconic actress and Gayle King, where Tyson was able to reflect on her roles.

"Whenever I'm offered a script ... what I'm interested in when I get it is, "why me?" she said. "Who was that character and why did they want me to play it ... and when I get to the point where I feel like her skin has fitted my arm or my mind, then I know there's something about her."

Born in 1924 to West Indian parents, Tyson said she was a very shy child. The journey to stardom, as she recounted to King, wasn't an easy one. Tyson became pregnant when she was 17 and had a short marriage that lasted just over two years. Her decision to begin an acting career as a single mother brought conflict at home, including her mother kicking her out of the house.

"Oh, she told me I couldn't live there and do that," Tyson said. "Suddenly I found something that I loved to do. And I had a child to support."

Tyson made her on-screen debut at age 31 in the 1956 film "Carib Gold." Through sheer determination, her career blossomed after landing the headline role of playing the wife to a sharecropper in "Sounder" — the 1972 film based on the William H. Hunter novel. Her character was confined in jail for stealing a piece of food for the farmer's family and was forced to care for their children and attend to the crops.

At the time, a review from The New York Times read: "She passes all of her easy beauty by to give us, at long last, some sense of the profound beauty of millions of Black women."

In Tyson's memoir, she speaks of her love story with jazz icon Miles Davis. She was married to Davis for seven years, but their romance spanned decades. Tyson told King that she was never able to find a love like that again.

At age 96, Tyson was asked by King what it's like to be considered a legend.

"I'm amazed every single day I live," she said. "I mean, what my life became is not what I expected ... I had no idea that I would touch anybody."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.