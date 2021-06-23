Dog missing for 2 weeks found swimming in New Jersey bay, rescued by state police: "He lost 20 pounds"

A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey.

Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.

"Needless to say he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners," state police wrote on a Facebook post, showing a photo of the dog after he was reunited with his owners.

State Police Locate Missing Golden Retriever in Barnegat Bay Earlier this morning, Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m., WABC-TV reported.

Jim Mathis was fishing nearby and said Chunk kept backing away from his boat when he tried to get close but swam to shore when he backed away.

"We positioned our boat, got (the) line ready, acted as a leash," Koehler said. "Line around dog and guide him up to the docks."

Chunk's owners, Jim and Marie Zangara, said that he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.

"I think he's exhausted from his ordeal. He lost 20 pounds," Jim Zangara told FOX29 Philadelphia.