Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson confirmed Sunday night. Schumer, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is only experiencing "very mild" symptoms, the spokesperson said in a statement.  

The 71-year-old's positive test came as part of his regular testing regimen, according to the statement. Per CDC guidance, he will quarantine and work remotely this week. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters following a closed-door caucus lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, June 22, 2022.  J. Scott Applewhite / AP

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," the statement said. 

The statement added that the New York Democrat "greatly appreciates the protection the vaccine has provided him and encourages everyone to test regularly and get vaccinated and boosted." 

