Chrysler recalls almost 164,000 Jeep vehicles over door trim issue

Chrysler is recalling 163,735 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs because trim on the driver and passenger doors may detach while the vehicle is in motion, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

"Detached trim pieces can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency said in a letter addressed to Chrysler.

The recall covers model years 2022 through 2025. Dealers will inspect and replace the trim at no cost to owners.

According to NHTSA's safety recall report, the recall is related to a vehicle assembly issue not a part defect.

Chrysler, owned by Stellantis, reported no accidents or injuries as of Aug. 29, though it has received 405 warranty claims, three field reports and 112 service records possibly tied to the flaw.

Stellantis did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

The NHTSA said letters notifying Jeep Wagoneer owners of the issue are expected to be mailed by Oct. 31. Owners can call Chrysler's customer service number at 1-800-853-1403.