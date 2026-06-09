Chrysler recalls more than 1 million Jeeps it says could catch fire even when turned off

Chrysler is recalling almost 1.08 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators the company says could catch fire even when they're parked and turned off, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The model years involved are 2021 - 2025.

Chrysler explained that the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring can "overheat and cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition in the 'Off' position."

As a result, says Chrysler, "Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures, until their vehicle is repaired.

"Dealers will inspect and replace affected parts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 9, 2026."