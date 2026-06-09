Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Chrysler recalls more than 1 million Jeeps it says could catch fire even when turned off

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Chrysler is recalling almost 1.08 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators the company says could catch fire even when they're parked and turned off, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The model years involved are 2021 - 2025.

Chrysler explained that the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring can "overheat and cause a vehicle fire, even when the vehicle is parked with the ignition in the 'Off' position."

As a result, says Chrysler, "Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures, until their vehicle is repaired.

"Dealers will inspect and replace affected parts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 9, 2026."

Edited by Brian Dakss

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue