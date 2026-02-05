Chrysler recalls more than 450,000 vehicles with trailer brakes that could fail

Chrysler is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles with improperly designed trailer tow modules whose trailer lights may not work and that have trailer brakes that could fail, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says.

The vehicles involved are the 2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S, 2025-2026 Ram 1500 Pickup, Ram 2500 Pickup, Ram 3500 Pickup, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, Ram 4500 Cab Chassis, Ram 5500 Cab Chassis and 2026 Jeep Cherokee.

The NHTSA says dealers will replace the trailer tow module for free, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24.

In addition, the federal agency says Chrysler is calling back certain Mopar tow trailer modules that also have trailer tow modules with trailer lights that may not light up and trailer brakes that may fail.

"If installed in a vehicle, dealers will replace the trailer tow module, free of charge," the NHTSA says, adding that if the trailer tow module isn't installed in a vehicle, "dealers will repurchase it." Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2026.

Chrysler's corporate name is FCA US, LLC.