Diver crashes SUV into North Carolina restaurant, killing 2 brothers

Two sibling customers were killed after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a chain restaurant in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The accident, which remained under investigation when authorities shared their most recent update, was described as a single-vehicle crash. It occurred around 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee's restaurant in Wilson, around 40 miles east of the state capital, Raleigh, according to the Wilson Police Department.

The Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both from Wilson, according to a police news release. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Clay Ruffin, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he later died of his injuries, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV after it seemingly crashed through the front windows of the Hardee's and then came to a stop inside the dining area, atop broken glass and window frames.

Another customer was examined by emergency medical personnel but didn't go to the hospital, said police Sgt. Eric McInerny.

Police identified the driver as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, who was treated at Wilson Medical Center and released. The investigation is ongoing, but police said they didn't believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.

No charges had been announced as of late Sunday afternoon.