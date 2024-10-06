Christopher Ciccone, artist and Madonna's younger brother, dies at 63

Madonna says she's "on the road to recovery"

Christopher Ciccone, an artist and former dancer who was also singer Madonna's younger brother, has died, his rep Brad Taylor confirmed to CBS News. He was 63.

He died from cancer on Oct. 4, surrounded by his husband, Ray Thacker, Taylor said in a statement.

Born on Nov. 22, 1960, in Pontiac, Michigan, Ciccone was an artist, interior decorator and designer, who began his career as a dancer. He joined the Le Group de La Palace Royale in Ottawa in 1980 before moving to New York two years later to support his older sister's music career as a backup dancer.

Madonna, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actress in Motion Picture Musical or Comedy with her brother Christopher Ciccone at the Disney party following the awards ceremony. Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As Madonna's career grew, Ciccone became more involved — serving as the art director on his sister's Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990 and as the tour director for her The Girlie Show in 1993. He also directed music videos for megastars Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett in the 1990s.

His role expanded away from music when Ciccone took on the role of interior designer within the homes his sister owned and occupied in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

In 2012, Ciccone released his own shoe line, The Ciccone Collection, at London Fashion Week.

He told CBS News at the time that his goal is to make the brand "accessible to everybody" and not too pricey.

"The great thing about doing shoes is that potentially everyone could have a pair. When you're doing art, there's only one," Ciccone said

Ciccone, who was openly gay, claimed that his sister outed him during her 1991 interview with The Advocate.

Christopher Ciccone attends OUT Magazine and Buick's celebration of The OUT100 on November 29, 2012, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for OUT Magazine

Ciccone released a tell-all autobiography called "Life With My Sister Madonna," leading to reports that the two had been estranged, but Ciccone told CBS News in 2012 that he was glad he wrote the book.

"I don't regret any of that," he said. "I think because of that it sort of led me to this. It gave people an opportunity to think of me as a creative person, as an artist and not just as Madonna's brother, which is a tag I'm going to wear forever," Ciccone said in 2012. "But I'm hopeful that at some point it will be Christopher Ciccone first. It's cool...I'm perfectly happy being what I am."

The two eventually made up.

"Our relationship is fine as far as I'm concerned," he told CBS News.

Ciccone and Thacker — a British-born actor — married in 2016.

Ciccone's death comes fewer than two weeks after the death of his and Madonna's stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, from cancer. His eldest brother Anthony died in 2023.