Trump, in Florida for Christmas, tweets about impeachment and the stock market

President Trump is spending Christmas far away from the city where he was impeached last week. He's at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which he refers to as the "Southern White House."

On his Twitter account, he wished everyone a "MERRY CHRISTMAS" and shared a video of himself and the first lady. "We say a special prayer for those military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world," he said in the video.

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

The president also used the day to tout the appointment of more conservative judges under his leadership, promote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's new book, and share Fox News clips about the strength of the stock market and the state of the impeachment.

He tweeted: "187 new Federal Judges have been confirmed under the Trump Administration, including two great new United States Supreme Court Justices. We are shattering every record! Read all about this in 'The Long Game,' a great new book by @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell."

On Christmas Eve, the president attended church and was seen speaking at dinner with attorney Alan Dershowitz, whom he's reportedly considering adding to his impeachment team. Dershowitz was an outspoken defender of the president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the Trump campaign's ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election, and also defended him in frequent Fox News appearances during the House impeachment inquiry.

With the House vote last week, Mr. Trump became only the third U.S. president to be impeached. He impeached for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

The House and the Senate are currently in a stalemate over how to proceed with the impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the articles over to the Senate until it sets up fair rules for the trial, while the Senate is waiting on the House to pick impeachment managers first.