Chocolate eyeball candy sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other retailers recalled over milk allergy risk

A New Jersey candy company is recalling chocolate eyeballs sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post because the product contained undeclared milk allergens.

The recalled candy, sold in a variety of packaging under the "Crystal Temptations" brand, was distributed in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming, according to a recall notice issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

People with a severe sensitivity to milk or a milk allergy could have a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the candy, the agency said. No illnesses have been reported as of Aug. 31, the date the FDA posted the recall notice.

Crystal Temptations issued the recall after an analyst who follows TJ Maxx discovered the products' packaging did not disclose that the candy contained milk. An investigation later revealed that the issue resulted from a "temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes," according to the recall notice.

The FDA said shoppers who purchased the candy should destroy it. For a refund, consumers must contact Crystal Temptations and provide proof of purchase. The company can be reached at 1-201-246-7990. The stores where the candy was sold will not issue refunds, according to the recall notice.