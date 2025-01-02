Suspected Chinese underwater spy drone found by fishermen in waters off the Philippines

How the U.S. military could become involved in a dangerous conflict in the South China Sea

A submarine drone suspected to be from China was recovered in waters off the central Philippines, police said on Thursday, warning of "potential national security implications."

Three fishermen found the drone on Monday around six miles off the coast of San Pascual in Masbate province, a police report said.

The Philippines and China have for years clashed over maritime rights in the South China Sea as well as possession of reefs and islets.

China claims almost the entire sea, brushing off rival claims from other countries and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The yellow drone marked "HY-119" was found floating at sea before being turned over to authorities, regional police director Andre Dizon told AFP.

It was about six feet long, and torpedo-shaped with fins.

"Based on our open-source research in the internet... HY-119 refers to a Chinese underwater navigation and communication system," Dizon said.

"It has an antenna and an eye that can be used for viewing. Based on our research, this can be used for monitoring and reconnaissance."

Dizon said the drone was not armed, but the police report listed "potential national security implications" as one significance of its recovery.

It was turned over by police to the Philippine Navy on Tuesday, Dizon added.

The Philippine Navy and the Chinese embassy in Manila have yet to respond to AFP's request for comment.

Tensions and military confrontations have escalated in the South China Sea in recent months. In December, Chinese coast guard vessels backed by navy ships fired powerful water cannons and blocked and sideswiped a Philippine patrol vessel. U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, accused Beijing in a social media post of putting "lives at risk" by disrupting a Philippine maritime operation.

In this image taken from a video provided by the Philippine National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), a Chinese coast guard vessel, right, fires a powerful water cannon at a Philippine bureau of fisheries vessel near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, Dec. 4, 2024. Aaron Favila/NTF-WPS via AP

Also last month, the Philippine military deployed a navy ship and air force planes to shadow a Russian submarine, which passed through the South China Sea. One official said the navy was surprised to see the vessel because it was a "very unique submarine."

The U.S. has warned that it's obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under attack in the South China Sea.