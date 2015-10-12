Chinese takeout robber burned by oil from wok

WEST SUSSEX, England -- A man convicted of robbing a Chinese food takeout van in England sustained "serious burns to his face, neck and hands," when he was beaten with a wok by employees, according to government documents.

Britain's Mirror Online reports that Mark Leadbetter was sentenced this month to four years in prison for the May 2 robbery.

According to a police report from the incident, Leadbetter entered a Wings Chinese Takeaway van in West Sussex, England, carrying a knife and wearing "a woolly hat pulled over his face and had his jumper pulled up to cover the bottom of his face."

Police said he demanded money from the three women working in the van, and was given some, "but said it wasn't enough so held the knife to one of the women's stomach."

Police said a struggle ensued and a wok with hot fat in it spilled, hitting Leadbetter and one of the women.

Leadbetter was found "collapsed" nearby, and was treated at a hospital for his burns. He was charged with robbery.

One victim suffered serious injuries to her neck and back, and another victim had minor burns, according to police.