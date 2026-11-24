A Chinese official has been sentenced to death for spying for a foreign country and leaking "top secret" information in return for payment, state-affiliated media reported.

The convicted man, identified only by the surname Ma, had been recruited by foreign intelligence while working abroad, according to a report on Monday in an online account run by Gold Wall Press, a publishing company linked to China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

The recruiter, identified only as "Kailin," met Ma frequently, originally on the pretext of learning Chinese.

"Kailin gradually shifted the focus of their discussions to politically sensitive topics," probing for China's operational and personnel details in another country, the report said, without specifying which countries were involved.

"Ma disclosed a large amount of sensitive information concerning China's institutions" in the unidentified country, it said.

Kailin later introduced Ma to a colleague, who threatened to report that he had leaked information to Chinese authorities if he refused to cooperate.

Ma agreed to work for the foreign intelligence network and signed a cooperation agreement that included clauses on "confidentiality" and "loyalty."

He received monthly payments in exchange, and "a laptop for the purposes of sending and receiving intelligence," the report said.

Ma returned to China after he finished his overseas posting and "embarked on a long-term career of espionage."

"He would extract relevant content from classified documents and materials he came into contact with at work; in the evenings, after returning home, he would organize the information and send it via espionage websites," the report said.

Ma stole and leaked "over a hundred pieces of intelligence" during that period, it said, without specifying how, when or for how long that lasted.

He was "eventually apprehended" and a court found that he had received more than 1 million yuan ($150,000) in exchange for 35 pieces of information, some of which were "top secret," the report said.

The report did not specify when or where Ma was sentenced or whether he had already been executed.

"This shocking case serves as yet another wake-up call," the report said.

"The tactics employed by espionage and intelligence agencies are becoming increasingly cunning" and included emotional manipulation and blackmail, it said.