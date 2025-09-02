China will host its "biggest" military parade for "Victory Day" on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

Putin, Xi and other world leaders gather in Beijing ahead of military parade

China is set to host what it says will be its biggest military parade for Victory Day on Wednesday, showcasing the country's growing military power while commemorating Japan's surrender at the end of World War II.

More than two dozen world leaders are expected to attend the parade as China displays some of its newest and most advanced weapons. Rehearsals have been underway for weeks, and security in the sprawling Chinese capital of Beijing has been extra tight.

Here is what to expect from China's military parade.

When is China's military parade?

The parade is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. EST, or 1 p.m. GMT, according to state news agency Xinhua. The parade will be held in central Beijing in Tiananmen Square, proceeding down Chang'an Avenue, which translates to "Eternal Peace."

Who is attending China's military parade?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are among the dignitaries expected to attend the parade. It will be the first time Kim, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin will appear together. The trio has has been dubbed an "Axis of Upheaval" by some Western analysts.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the leader of Myanmar's ruling military junta, President Min Aung Hlaing, will also be attending, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In total, the parade will be attended by 26 different foreign leaders and an estimated 50,000 spectators.

Why is the parade being held and what will it feature?

"Victory Day" marks the 80th anniversary of Imperial Japan's surrender at the close of World War II. In 2014, China set Sept. 3 as Victory Day.

The parade will be Xi's third military parade since coming to power in 2012.

The 70-minute parade will display China's growing military might and newest hardware, including hypersonic weapons, nuclear-capable missiles, fighter jets and underwater drones. Xi is also expected to give a speech.

contributed to this report.