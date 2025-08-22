Bridge under construction in China collapses into Yellow River, killing at least 6 people, state media say

Beijing — Six people were killed and 10 are missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed Friday in northwest China, state media reported. A video published by state broadcaster CCTV showed the middle of the bridge's arch section suddenly giving way and plunging into the waters of the Yellow River below.

The cause was a steel cable failure, state news agency Xinhua said.

The People's Daily newspaper said 15 workers and a project manager were on-site at the time.

The death toll was initially reported as seven by the newspaper, but subsequent reports put it at six.

The bridge on the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway is the world's largest-span double-track continuous steel truss arch bridge, according to People's Daily.

A file photo from Dec. 20, 2024, shows construction underway on the Jianzha Yellow River Bridge, a key project of the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway in Jianzha County, Qinghai Province, China. A central arch of the still-under-construction bridge collapsed on Aug. 22, 2025, killing at least six people according to state media. Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty

It is also China's first railway steel truss arch bridge spanning the Yellow River — the country's second longest — the report said.

Images published on state media show the partially built bridge, its middle section missing and two giant scaffolding towers and several cranes alongside it.

Hundreds of rescue workers were mobilized for the search and rescue operation, Xinhua said.

Industrial accidents are fairly common in China due to vague regulations and lax safety standards.

In December last year, 13 people went missing after a cave-in at a construction site for a major railway in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. There were no reports of survivors.