Chiefs' Ross Announces Retirement

Kevin Ross, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has told the team he plans to retire.

Ross, 36, was the Chiefs' eighth-round draft pick from Temple in 1984. In his 14-year career, which included two seasons with Atlanta and one with San Diego, he played in 204 NFL games.

But he spent most of the 1997 season on the injured reserve list after having knee surgery, and did not attend the Chiefs' minicamp or participate in the off-season program. He had one year left on his contract.

"Kevin Ross has asked for his termination pay and is going though the procedures that you have to for retirement," said Carl Peterson, the Chiefs' president and general manager.

"He indicated he wanted to retire as a Chief, and we wanted him to retire as a Chief."

Ross could not be located Sunday for comment.

Ross was a cornerstone of the Chiefs' vaunted secondary from 1984 through 1993, when the club featured fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Albert Lewis and Pro Bowl safeties Deron Cherry and Lloyd Burruss.

He signed with Atlanta as a free agent in 1994, spent two years with the Falcons and one year with San Diego before returning to Kansas City last season. However, he appeared in just five games in 1997 as a backup and on special teams before going on injured reserve.

"He was a real warrior, a great player for the Chiefs," Peterson said. "Pound for pound, I don't know if I've ever seen a guy hit harder than Kevin Ross. He was a phenomenal hitter."

In his NFL career, he made 1,143 tackles with 38 interceptions. He also forced 15 fumbles and recovered 15 fumbles.

Ross's retirement will create $500,000 of room under the Chiefs' salary cap, Peterson said.

