Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on winning election, making sure the city does what "actually works" to fight crime

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Chicago's newly elected mayor Brandon Johnson, a progressive Democrat, emphasized his commitment to tackling crime by investing in schools, jobs and mental health. The former teacher won the election by a margin of less than 20,000 votes, marking the city's closest mayoral race in 40 years.

He inherits a city that has been grappling with high levels of crime for many years, particularly violent crime.

Johnson told "CBS Mornings" that investing in people is the key to reducing crime in the city. He said he believes there is a direct correlation between youth employment and violence reduction, and providing mental health services can also significantly reduce crime.

"You know, this notion that the only way ... we can protect the people of Chicago and the people of our country is this notion of being tough. You know, what is required in this moment is for us to be smart about our investments, to be critical in our thinking, and then to make sure that what we're doing actually works," Johnson said.

In the past, Johnson had made statements about defunding the police. However, the mayor-elect clarified that his position comes from a deeper understanding of the movement's purpose.

He highlighted the failure of previous implementations such as body cameras and dashboard cameras in providing more accountability within law enforcement.

Johnson said he wants the city to invest in areas of need, such as doubling the number of year-round job opportunities for young people. Additionally, he backs an ordinance called "Treatment not Trauma," which involves having first responders such as social workers attend calls requiring their expertise, instead of police officers.

"In Chicago, almost 40% of the 911 calls are mental health crises. We're asking police officers to do their job and someone else's that's not strategic," Johnson said.

Johnson, who will be inaugurated as the 57th mayor of Chicago on May 15, will succeed Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and openly gay person to hold the position. Lightfoot recently became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose a re-election bid.