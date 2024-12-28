Chess champion Magnus Carlsen disqualified from tournament for wearing jeans

The world's top chess player quit a major tournament in New York City after officials told him he couldn't wear jeans to compete.

Magnus Carlsen, 34, was competing in the International Chess Federation (FIDE)'s World Blitz Chess Championship and the World Rapid Chess Championship. During these events, chess players compete under specific time rules. Carlsen won both tournaments in both 2022 and 2023. He has won the Blitz Chess Championship seven times and the Rapid Chess Championship five times in the past 10 years.

The 2024 events began on Thursday. Carlsen arrived at Friday's events in jeans, which officials said is "explicitly prohibited" under the federation's regulations for the event. Carlsen said he was coming from a lunch meeting and had played several rounds before officials told him he had to change, according to CBS News partner BBC News.

Carlsen was told he would be fined $200, and was asked to change his clothes, the federation said. Carlsen declined to do so but offered to change for the next day. When that offer was refused, Carlsen said it "became a bit of a matter of principle," according to the BBC.

Carlsen was not permitted to play in the tournament's ninth round, disqualifying him from further participation. Carlsen said he would not appeal the decision, according to the BBC. He later shared a photo of himself in jeans, a blazer and blue shirt on social media, captioning it "OOTD," an acronym for "outfit of the day."

The federation said in a statement shared on social media that dress code rules are made clear to participants, are communicated ahead of each event, and are "designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants." The events were also within a "short walking distance" from the players' accommodations, the federation said, "making adherence to the rules more convenient.

Earlier in the day, another player, Ian Nepomniachtchi, was fined for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes, the federation said. Nepomniachtchi changed his shoes and was allowed to continue playing in the tournament, officials said.

The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

This is not the first time Carlsen, who became a chess grandmaster at 13, has drawn controversy. He accused American player Hans Niemann of cheating after Niemann beat him in a tournament. A week later, the two were paired in an online chess game, which Carlsen quit after just one move. Niemann, who had previously admitted to cheating in online games, denied Carlsen's allegations. Carlsen said he believed the American player had cheated more than he had admitted. The pair settled a $100 million lawsuit in August 2023.