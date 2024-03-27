Newly formed Chelsea Women's Commission aims to cultivate next generation of female leaders Newly formed Chelsea Women's Commission aims to cultivate next generation of female leaders 02:41

CHELSEA – Just in time for Women's History Month, Chelsea city leaders have announced they're creating a new Women's Commission dedicated to cultivating the next generation of female leaders.

"Women have been historically been a really big part of our leadership in Chelsea," City Manager Fidel Maltez said. "Chelsea in many ways has been leading the way for a long time having women in leadership."

Female leaders in Chelsea

With nearly half of the Chelsea City Council comprised of women, Maltez said creating the new commission was a no-brainer.

"The goal of the commission is to have research, and policy discussions, with the goal of addressing needs really specific to women in Chelsea," he said.

One of those needs they're hoping to look at is access and the cost of childcare.

"We know childcare will lead to having more jobs in the city," said Maltez.

What will Women's Committee do?

City Council President Norieliz DeJesus was a big proponent of the creation of the commission.

"It's an amazing opportunity we have on our hands to amplify the power women have and the future we can help create for them," said DeJesus.

The commission will offer its insight and recommendations to the city with the goal of implementing policies addressing the needs of Chelsea's female population.

"The idea is to be as diverse as possible so we want different backgrounds," community outreach manager Lourdes Alvarez said. "That commission will have a three-year term."

Giving a voice to women

It will be one of only a few across the state. Currently there are 10 commissions that have been created giving a voice to women in Massachusetts in cities like Boston, Brockton, Worcester and Quincy.

"When I think about this Women's Commission I think about the day I was sworn in. One of the little girls who came to the ceremony was so excited a woman was being sworn in and that the president was a female," DeJesus said. "I think this commission is only going to amplify that."

The commission will be made up of seven members represented by mothers, clinicians, business owners and students.

The goal is for the commission to be in place by the start of summer.

People interested in serving can apply by contacting the City Manager's Office at (617) 349-4300 or fmaltez@cambridgema.gov.