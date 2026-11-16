It can be worth it to periodically revisit your checking account needs and habits. Phil Leo/Michael Denora/PM Images/Getty Images

A checking account, on the surface, can function as a fundamental and simple financial tool. Simply keep a portion of your money in the account or set up a direct deposit to have your paycheck arrive on payday and then use the account to pay for your expenses. You can write paper checks, complete electronic transfers or swipe your debit card all via the same account source.

And if you've been doing so for years or even decades, you may think you know all there is to know about checking accounts. But it's always worth it to occasionally revisit your banking needs and that could mean reconsidering your checking account approach, as well.

To better determine if your checking account is working as well as it possibly can for your banking needs, then, it helps to ask a few questions. Below, we'll examine three specific ones worth asking yourself right now.

Learn about the perks and bonuses a new checking account can offer here.

3 checking account questions to ask yourself right now

Are you confident that your current checking account is the best one for your banking needs? To better decide, consider the answers to these three questions now:

Am I earning any interest on the money in the account?

Did you know that you could be earning interest on your checking account? Certain banks will offer high-yield checking accounts for customers. This can be helpful for those accustomed to leaving a sizable amount of money in their account with little or no financial reward for doing so. You'll need to spend some time shopping around to find an account with a competitive interest rate and it may require adjusting your banking from using an in-person branch to an online institution. But if these moves result in interest earnings on your checking account funds that you didn't have before, it could be a worthwhile and lucrative move to make.

Shop for the top checking accounts available to you now.

Have my banking needs become more complicated?

When you first opened your checking account your banking needs may have been much more straightforward than they are right now. That's especially true if you now run a small business in which your business checking functions are mixed with your personal needs. In this case, opening a separate checking account may not only be advisable but it could be critical to improve your banking needs and tax purposes. Revisit your account, then, to better decide if another checking account truly makes sense. It won't be the right choice for everyone but, for some, it could help streamline their expenses in a way that was otherwise impossible to do cleanly with a single account.

Are other banks offering attractive promotional bonuses?

Just because you're comfortable with your current checking account set up doesn't mean you still shouldn't research your options. Other banks, for example, may be offering attractive promotional bonuses that justify making a switch. And you may not even need to close your existing account as many will require a single direct deposit or a minimum amount deposit to qualify for a promotional bonus potentially worth hundreds of dollars. With online banks and credit unions listing these bonuses online each day, it's easier than usual to shop around to see what you may qualify for without having to make any rash decisions.

The bottom line

Your checking account could very well already be working as best as possible for you. Or it may not be. By exploring your potential high-yield checking options, being realistic about the ways you need your account to work and researching potentially attractive promotional bonuses, you can get more out of your checking account than you already are. Consider shopping around online today, then, to better understand your current options.