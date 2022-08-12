Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return.
Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
That boat was discovered between Sanibel Island and Naples on Thursday, but Cross was not on board, officials said.
The Coast Guard said Friday morning search crews canvassed the area overnight but still had not found the doctor. Several local agencies are involved in the ongoing search.
Cross is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to the Collier County Sheriff's office. He has a bald head and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 727-824-7506 or the Collier County Sheriff's office at 239-252-9300.
