Driver in Chatham, Illinois, crash that killed 4 at after-school program not intoxicated, police say

Illinois State Police said the driver who plowed into a building housing an after-school program in downstate Chatham, Illinois, that killed three children and one teenager, was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

In a Thursday afternoon update, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said initial toxicology results showed that 44-year-old Marianne Akers, who police identified as the driver and sole occupant of the car, was negative both for alcohol and controlled substances. Police said there is some evidence that points to a possible medical emergency leading up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Charges have not been filed in the crash. Kelly said they will confer with the Sangamon County State's Attorney at the conclusion of their investigation to determine what, if any, charges are appropriate.

"There's just no evidence that would indicate that this was something intended as some type of mass violence, or a terrorist attack, or something along those natures," said Kelly. "There's absolutely nothing to indicate that whatsoever."

Troopers were called to YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp on Monday around 3:20 p.m. when a car left the road, traveled through a field and then plowed into the east side of the building, striking several people outside before driving through it and striking many inside. The vehicle eventually broke through the opposite side of the building and came to a stop.

Four girls were killed: Ainsley Johnson, 8, of Chatham; Kathryn Corley, 7, of Chatham; Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, of Chatham; and Riley Britton, 18, of Springfield.

Six additional children were injured, and one remained in critical condition as of Tuesday. Some have been released from the hospital, but Kelly declined to share further details, citing requests from the victims' families for privacy.

"Our people and all first responders are tough," said Kelly. "But when a child dies, when children die, it weighs on their hearts and their minds and their schools."

Police confirmed Akers was the only person in the car. Akers is a former employee of the Illinois State Police and the local high school, and now works as an office assistant at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

State police said she has been cooperative with their investigation

Kelly said state police are using the data recorder from the vehicle in their investigation, which could possibly provide information on the vehicle's speed, how its engine was performing and more, depending on the make and model of the car and what onboard sensors it has.

"It is a lot, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to tell you everything. It's not a magic tool that will solve every crime, but it is circumstantial evidence that, along with other things, can be considered," Kelly said.

Pritzker ordered all U.S. and Illinois flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims through Saturday.

Chatham is about 12 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County. It is not to be confused with the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Chatham.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Remembering the 4 girls whose lives were cut short in the crash

Kathryn Susanne Corley Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center-Chatham

Kathryn Susanne Corley was known to family and friends as "Kit Kat" according to a published obituary. Kit was born in Carbondale, and her family later relocated to Chatham, where Kit attended Little Flower preschool, Glenwood Elementary for kindergarten, and Chatham Elementary for first grade.

"An old soul known for her sincere empathy and kindness, Kit had a special gift for connecting with people of all ages," Kit's obit read. "She was as comfortable chatting with her grandma and other adults as she was talking with her cousins and friends at school – always listening attentively and often responding with a comment that spoke to a maturity beyond her young age."

The obit noted that at one point, Kit thought to thank a veteran in uniform for his service when she saw him in a coffee shop — and even offered to sing him a patriotic song. She also suggested movie nights for her family, and organized fun activities for her little cousins, her obit read.

Kit's obit also described her as a "goofball" who would "request everyone's attention so that she could perform a silly dance or show off her signature funny face." She was also a devoted Taylor Swift fan, the obit said.

Alma Lee Buhnerkempe Bisch Funeral Home

Alma Lee Buhnerkempe was born in Springfield. As a second grader at Chatham Elementary School, she walked with her brother Will to the bus every morning and sat up front with him, her published obit read. She also always had a hug and a "love you" for her mom, dad, and grandma and grandpa as she left for school, the obit said.

Kit Kat Corley was Alma's best friend, and they were always excited to learn play together, the obit read.

Alma also volunteered and ran red-light-green-light games for the FLASH program, an adaptive sports program for children with disabilities to which her brother Will belonged, her obit read. She also loved spending time with her family.

"We would always be treated to impromptu performances and howls of laughter at family gatherings big and small," her family wrote.

Alma also loved playing soccer and basketball with her Queen Bees team, and was going to start senior pre-team gymnastics this summer at the Springfield Gymnastics Center. She was a fan of Illini basketball, LA Galaxy and STL City soccer, and had popcorn and ice cream as a spectator at games.

She also loved to paint and got her dad into drawing, and was multitalented and multiskilled in so many ways, her family wrote.

"Ever our future teacher, Miss Alma would conduct class for mom, dad, and anyone else who would sit on the floor to complete her quizzes. She also played piano and loved to dance while attempting to make YouTube videos," her family wrote. "She coupled this with a strong sense of community fostered by the Girl Scouts."

Alma visited 17 states in her 7 years. Her favorite was Walt Disney World, where she would be on the rides all day, her family wrote.

Ainsley Grace Johnson Bramley Funeral Home

Funeral services are set for Friday for Ainsley Grace Johnson, who was also born in Springfield.

Ainsley was in second grade at Glenwood Elementary School. She danced at Studio M Dance Center, and played soccer in the SASA Soccer League, her obit read.

Ainsley would "often sing along to any song she heard," and would take her dad's AirPods when he was mowing the lawn so she could listen to the music he was enjoying, her obit read.

Ainsley also loved art, makeup, swimming, boating, and spending time at a lake—and she always looked forward to family vacations, her obit read.

Rylee Denae Britton Staab Funeral Homes

Rylee Denae Britton was born in Springfield, and attended Glenwood High School in Chatham—where her obit read her "passion for English and education shone brightly." She planned to attend the University of Iowa for college.

Rylee worked at YNOT Outdoors After School Camp, and had previously held jobs at a DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Express Personnel Services, and the YMCA. She was also a student intern at Chatham Elementary School, her obit read.

Rylee played soccer and sawm in high school, and was on the GSA Strikers soccer team as a younger girl. She also performed in stage productions at the Hoogland Center for the Arts and Theatre in the Park in Springfield.

"Rylee's courage was as notable as her kind-heartedness. She faced every challenge with a brave smile, inspiring those around her. Her infectious positivity and warmth touched everyone she met, leaving a mark forever on her friends, family, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her," she said.

She was described as a cherished sister to two, and as an adored girlfriend to Drew Moffit.