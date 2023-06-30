Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit musician Brandon Williams Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit musician Brandon Williams 04:23

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit native and musician Brandon Williams closed out Black Music Month with CBS News Detroit.

Williams started his music journey at an early age. In 2009, he collaborated with Vickie Winans on the album "How I Got Over," earning him nine Stellar Award nominations, winning one, an NAACP Image Award, and a Grammy Award nomination.

He released his debut album in 2014, titled "XII," featuring Detroit Symphony Orchestra and other artists, gaining accolades from R&B pioneers such as Rahsaan Patterson, Ledisi, Jill Scott, and more.

As a musician and producer, Williams has worked with many artists, including Dr. Dre, Jazmine Sullivan and Bernard Wright. He has also been involved with commercial projects and has performed with artists, including Musiq Soulchild, Kim Burrell and Rance Allen. He's opened for Faith Evans, Morris Day and The Time, P.J. Morton, and more.

Other accolades include a nomination for Detroit's Best Producer Award, Drummer of the Year, presented by Detroit Black Music Awards, and Outstanding Urban Songwriter, presented by Detroit Music Awards.

"While always listening to the whispers of God during the creative process, I'm striving to be among the people that bring good music back to the forefront of the world's ear. Real good, feel-good, life-altering, soul-healing music is what I'm all about," Willams says.

Williams, alongside vocalist Joe Pore, closed out Black Music Month with CBS News Detroit with a live performance on Friday, June 30.