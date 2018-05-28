Power outage strands Ohio roller coaster riders for hours

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours. A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster.

Millennium Force has been like this for 45 minutes 🙊 pic.twitter.com/a0UBiTNTAC — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Power outage at cedar point... poor people have been stuck for about an hour 😂 pic.twitter.com/yLvzFIq18V — Sam Kesha Ortenzi (@samdycheeks) May 28, 2018

Some people were stranded on rides for hours, CBS Cleveland WOIO reports. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.