CBSN
CBS/AP May 28, 2018, 10:10 PM

Power outage strands Ohio roller coaster riders for hours

Riders trapped on the Millenium Falcon ride at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio.

Twitter / sarah_lizzzzz

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours. A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster. 

Some people were stranded on rides for hours, CBS Cleveland WOIO reports. Park employees were helping people off of the rides. 

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News