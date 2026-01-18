Statements of White House and Homeland Security to 60 Minutes

Prior to 60 Minutes' Jan. 18, 2026 broadcast, which featured correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi's report on CECOT, we reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment on our story, "Inside CECOT."

Officials responded to 60 Minutes with the following statements:

Department of Homeland Security, first statement to 60 Minutes:

(Dated December 19, 2025)

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

"At President Trump's direction, DHS deported nearly 300 Tren de Aragua and MS-13 terrorists to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) Prison in El Salvador, where they no longer pose a threat to the American people. Tren de Aragua and MS-13 are some of the most violent and ruthless terrorist gangs on planet earth. They rape, maim, and murder for sport. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal gangs to terrorize American citizens.

"Once again the media is falling all over themselves to defend criminal illegal gang members. Many of the individuals that are counted as 'non-criminals' are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gangsters and more; they just don't have a rap sheet in the U.S. Further, every single one of these individuals committed a crime when they came into this country illegally. It is not an accurate description to say they are 'non-criminals.' This deceptive categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public. We hear far too much about gang members and criminals' false sob stories and not enough about their victims.

"For your questions on conditions and treatment at CECOT we refer you to the El Salvador government as they are not U.S. citizens and were not under U.S. jurisdiction.

"If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in CECOT or a country you didn't even know existed. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens out of American communities and out of our country. Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States.

"These third country agreements, which ensure due process under the U.S. Constitution, are essential to the safety of our homeland and the American people. If you break our laws and come to our country illegally, you could end up in any number of third countries. President Trump and Secretary Noem are using every tool available to get criminal illegal aliens out of American communities and out of our country. Our message is clear: Criminals are not welcome in the United States. These third country agreements, which ensure due process under the U.S. Constitution, are essential to the safety of our homeland and the American people."

Department of Homeland Security, second statement to 60 Minutes:

(Dated: January 15, 2026)

We stand by the December 19 statement.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

"We are confident in our law enforcement's intelligence, and we aren't going to share intelligence reports and undermine national security every time a gang member denies he is one. That would be insane."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson:

(Dated: December 18, 2025)

"President Trump is committed to keeping his promises to the American people by removing dangerous criminal and terrorist illegal aliens who pose a threat to the American public. 60 Minutes should spend their time and energy amplifying the stories of Angel Parents, whose innocent American children have tragically been murdered by vicious illegal aliens that President Trump are removing from the country." – Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman