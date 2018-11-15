CDC: Suicide rates highest for miners, construction workers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the workers with the highest suicide rates have construction, mining and drilling jobs. That's the finding of a report released Thursday that corrected an earlier, widely cited study that mistakenly said farmers and forestry workers killed themselves most often.

CDC officials said the 2016 study's mistakes included the misclassification of some workers as farmers instead of managers.

The study looked at 22,000 people across 17 states who died of suicide in 2012 and 2015, and what jobs they held.

Men had the highest suicide rates, it found. The 2015 suicide rate for men in construction and extraction jobs was 53 per 100,000. The second-highest rate was seen in men who worked in arts, design, entertainment and media.

-- CBS News' Irina Ivanova contributed reporting