CBSN expands globally, now in app stores across 89 countries

Viewers in 89 countries can now watch CBSN directly on connected TV and mobile devices and platforms as the CBS News app expands distribution in international app stores.

The free, live 24/7 streaming service of CBS News had already been available globally on web browsers, but will now be distributed in regional app stores for Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS mobile apps, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, LG Smart TVs, as well as VIZIO SmartCast in the U.S. and Canada.

Countries where CBSN is available will include Argentina, Brazil, China, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom.

"Our research shows that there is global demand for CBS News' reporting on issues and events that impact everyone," said Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President & General Manager, CBS News Digital. "With CBSN's expanded availability in international app stores we can now deliver vital, in-depth coverage on urgent and pivotal news events to more viewers in more places."

The stories drawing the biggest interest among U.S. audiences are also global: The coronavirus pandemic, protests against police brutality and systemic racism, calls to address climate change and the U.S. presidential election.

CBSN launched on November 6, 2014. The goal from day one: CBS News coverage anytime you want it – anywhere.

Since then, CBSN has invested in original reporting and its Originals documentary series. The CBSN audience has hit records with more than 100 million streams in March.

In addition, the CBSN brand has expanded into 10 local markets in partnership with CBS owned and operated stations. Recent launches include CBSN Minneapolis and CBSN Dallas.

