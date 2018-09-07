"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: September 7, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Undefeated" – Rayana Jay

"Hard Times" – John Legend, The Roots, Black Thought

"This Is America" – Childish Gambino

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"Call Off Your Dogs" – Lake Street Dive

"Fuh You" – Paul McCartney

"Who Are You" – The Who

"How You Like Me Now" – The Heavy

"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Don't Be So Hard On Yourself" – Jess Glynne

"Breakeven" – The Script

"Follow The Sun" – Evermore

"Forever Your Girl" – Paula Abdul

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"A Little Respect" – Erasure

"When They Fight, They Fight" – Generationals

"Fool You've Landed" – Mumford & Sons

"Made For Now" – Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee