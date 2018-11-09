CBS News November 9, 2018, 9:19 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 8, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Musician Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Theo Wargo

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Heartbreak Warfare" – John Mayer

"Message Man" – Twenty One Pilots

"A-Punk" – Vampire Weekend

"Suddenly I See" – KT Tunstall

"Thunder Clatter" – Wild Cub

"Swim" – Jack's Mannequin

"Nobody Knows" – The Lumineers

"Counting Stars" – OneRepublic

"Just Like Heaven" – The Cure

"Speed Of Sound" – Coldplay

"Good Vibrations" – Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch, Loleatta Holloway

"Dark Blue" – Jack's Mannequin

"Satellite" – Dave Matthews Band

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News