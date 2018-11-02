CBS News November 2, 2018, 9:20 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: November 2, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Fallin'" – Alicia Keys

"Oops!...I Did It Again" – Britney Spears

"Catfish Blues" – Jimi Hendrix

"Fake Love" – Drake

"Shop Around" – The Miracles

"Spoonman" – Soundgarden

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"Move On Up" – Curtis Mayfield

"Jumpin', Jumpin'" – Destiny's Child

"Dani California" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Don't Wanna Fight" – Alabama Shakes

"Sorry Not Sorry" – Demi Lovato

"History Has Its Eyes On You" – John Legend

"Fly Way" – Lenny Kravitz

"All By Myself" – Celine Dion

"Kiss" – Prince

"Bitter Sweet Symphony" – The Verve

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" – Queen

"You Are the Best Thing" – Ray LaMontagne

"For Once In My Life" – Stevie Wonder

