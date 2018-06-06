CBS News June 6, 2018, 9:20 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 6, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Miss Atomic Bomb" – Killers

"Cruel Summer" – Bananarama

"Addicted To You" – Avicii

"This Too Shall Pass" – OK Go

"I Wish It Would Rain" – The Temptations

"Life In Technicolor" – Coldplay

"Think" – Aretha Franklin

"Keep Your Head Up" – Andy Grammer

"Just Can't Get Enough" – Depeche Mode

"Love Buzz" – Nirvana

"Opening Up" – Sara Bareilles

"Battle Hymn Of The Republic" – Jon Batiste

"Mrs. Robinson" – Simon & Garfunkel

"Pierre" – Josh Groban

"You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)" – Josh Groban

"Sail Into The Sun" – Gentlemen Hall

