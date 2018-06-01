CBS News June 1, 2018, 10:22 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: June 1, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Freedom! '90" – George Michael

"Smoke Clears" – Andy Grammer

"Big Me" – Foo Fighters

"Bloom" – Troye Sivan

"Like A Star" – Britt Nicole

"Shining Star" – Earth, Wind & Fire

"Respect" – Aretha Franklin

"Do You Want To" – Franz Ferdinand

"You Only Live Once" – The Strokes

"New York City" – moe.

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" – Tears For Fears

"Simple" – Florida Georgia Line

"Upside Down" – Diana Ross

"A Beautiful Mine" – RJD2

"Ain't Messin 'Round" – Gary Clark Jr.

"All I Do Is Win" – DJ Khaled

"The Distance" – Cake

"ABC" – The Jackson 5

"Fire Escape" – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

