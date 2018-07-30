CBS News July 30, 2018, 9:59 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 30, 2018

Singer Katy Perry performs during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Wild Things" – Alessia Cara

"Crazy In Love" – Beyoncé, JAY Z

"40 Dogs (Like Romeo and Juliet)" – Bob Schneider

"Stolen" – Dashboard Confessional

"America" – Neil Diamond

"The One Moment" – OK Go

"Shut Up And Drive" – Rihanna

"The Passenger" – Iggy Pop

"The One That Got Away" – Katy Perry

"Daughter" – Loudon Wainwright III

"Everyday" – Dave Matthews Band

"The Distance" – Cake

"Stand Up For Something" – Andra Day, Common

"Move Your Feet" – Junior Senior

"Super Duper Love" – Joss Stone

"Born To Be Yours" – Kygo, Imagine Dragons

"When You Were Young" – The Killers

"The Way I Am" – Charlie Puth

"The Golden Age" – Asteroids Galaxy Tour

