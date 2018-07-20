"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 20, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Superstition" – Stevie Wonder

"Don't Let Me Down" – The Chainsmokers, Daya

"No More Darkness, No More Light" – Amos Lee

"If You Could Only See" – Tonic

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" – Backstreet Boys

"30/90" – tick, tick…BOOM! Soundtrack

"I Found You" – Alabama Shakes

"Want To Want Me" – Jason Derulo

"No One Knows" – Queens Of The Stone Age

"Stonehenge" – Spinal Tap

"Look What You Made Me Do" – Taylor Swift

"Bitter Sweet Symphony" – The Verve

"Paper Planes" – M.I.A.

"Big Poppa" – The Notorious B.I.G.

"Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE

"Hold On, I'm Comin'" – Sam and Dave

"Once In A Lifetime" – Talking Heads

"New Rules" – Dua Lipa

"Cheerleader" – OMI, Felix Jaehn

"It's Still Rock and Roll To Me" – Billy Joel