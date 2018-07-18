"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 18, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"When The Day Comes" – Nico & Vinz

"Raise Hell" – Brandi Carlile

"Fireside" – Arctic Monkeys

"I'm Waiting For The Man" – The Velvet Underground, Nico

"Wild Wild Life" – Talking Heads

"Put The Message In The Box" – World Party

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" – Dan Auerbach

"I Know" – Dionne Farris

"I'm Coming Out" – Diana Ross

"I Need Never Get Old" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"Airplanes" – B.o.B., Hayley Williams

"Vacation" – The Go-Go's

"Electric Love" – BØRNS

"Give Your Heart A Break" – Demi Lovato

"Would I Lie To You" – Eurythmics

"Guns and Ships" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Dig For Fire" – Pixies

"I Just Wanna Dance" – Space Capone