CBS News July 18, 2018, 8:56 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 18, 2018

Taylor Swift performs at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2017 in New York. /

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"When The Day Comes" – Nico & Vinz

"Raise Hell" – Brandi Carlile

"Fireside" – Arctic Monkeys

"I'm Waiting For The Man" – The Velvet Underground, Nico

"Wild Wild Life" – Talking Heads

"Fireside" – Arctic Monkeys

"Put The Message In The Box" – World Party

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" – Dan Auerbach

"I Know" – Dionne Farris

"I'm Coming Out" – Diana Ross

"I Need Never Get Old" – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

"Airplanes" – B.o.B., Hayley Williams

"Vacation" – The Go-Go's

"Electric Love" – BØRNS

"Give Your Heart A Break" – Demi Lovato

"Would I Lie To You" – Eurythmics

"Guns and Ships" – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

"Dig For Fire" – Pixies

"I Just Wanna Dance" – Space Capone

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News